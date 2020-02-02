MRC Chairman presents ‘Turf Authorities of India Million’ trophy in Mumbai
Sports

MRC Chairman presents ‘Turf Authorities of India Million’ trophy in Mumbai

February 2, 2020

Dr. N. Nithyanand Rao, Chairman, Mysore Race Club (MRC) and Chairman of Turf Authorities of India 2019-20, presenting the ‘The Turf Authorities of India Million’ trophy to Jaydev M. Mody, representing J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd., M. Narredu and S.R. Marathe, owners of ‘Odessa’ which won the race at Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) in Mumbai yesterday. The winning horse, trained by M. Narredu, was ridden by Jockey A.S. Peter. Others seen are Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Chairman, RWITC, J.S. Bedi, President, DRC, K.G. Anantharaj Urs, Secretary General, Turf Authorities of India and Members of the Committee of RWITC.

