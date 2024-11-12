MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam: Justice P.N. Desai Commission visits MUDA Office for first time

November 12, 2024

Mysuru: Four months after the State Government established the One-Man Commission to investigate the mega MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) site scam, Justice P.N. Desai, who heads the Commission, visited MUDA Office on JLB Road this morning to scrutinise records, documents and files related to the scam. This marks Justice Desai’s first visit to MUDA since the formation of the Commission. He arrived in Mysuru from Bengaluru by road at around 10 am and went to the Government Guest House in Nazarbad.

After a brief break, he proceeded to the MUDA office with a couple of his assistants. Upon entering the MUDA office at approximately 11.15 am, Justice Desai went straight to the MUDA Commissioner’s chamber and reportedly sought information and inputs regarding the scam from the Commissioner.

Later, he moved to the MUDA meeting hall, where he began scrutinising key documents, records and files related to the 50:50 ratio alternative site allotment provided by MUDA staff.

Justice Desai is expected to continue verifying and reviewing documents until this evening before returning to Bengaluru, taking along any files and records deemed necessary for further investigation.

In preparation for Justice Desai’s visit, MUDA authorities closed all entry gates to the public, allowing only MUDA staff access to the premises.

The Justice P.N. Desai Commission, established by the State Government on July 14, 2024, just hours before the start of the 10-day Legislature session, has been operating from the Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru. The Government has tasked the Commission with submitting a report on the alleged MUDA scam within six months.