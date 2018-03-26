MUDA distributes 525 sites at Lalithadrinagar (North)

Mysuru: District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa distributed sites of various dimensions at Lalithadrinagar (North) Layout to the allottees at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) premises here this morning.

In all, 525 sites measuring 20ftx30ft (120 sites), 60ftx40ft (70), 30ftx40ft (300) and 50ftx 80ft (35) will be distributed today and tomorrow to the allottees.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah had drawn the lots (lottery) of site number of allottees at a function at the Layout itself on Mar.10.

The MUDA finalised the list of allotment letters after the CM picked the lots and they were distributed by Dr. Mahadevappa today. In all, 190 sites of 20ft x30ft (120) and 60ftx40ft (70) were distributed. Tomorrow the remaining 335 sites of 30ftx40ft (300) and 50ftx80ft (35) will be distributed.

MUDA had sent letters to allottees whose numbers had been picked in lottery earlier and they were all given tokens today to collect the allotment letters.

MUDA Chairman D. Dhruvakumar, Superintending Engineer Suresh Babu, Executive Engineers Prabhakar and Raju, Town Planning Member B.N. Girish, members of the MUDA and other officials were present.

Background

MUDA had called for applications in the month of August last year and in all, 55,065 applications were sold and 31,251 applied for 525 sites. All of them were scrutinised and based on the seniority and other considerations, the applications were processed (after receiving objections) and the allottees picked through lottery.

There are 820 sites in the 145-acre land acquired in 2013, of which 525 sites have been distributed.

This excludes 125-odd sites and 165 corner sites.

The Possession Letter and the Lease-cum-Sale Deed will be given once the full amount is paid. The allottees have been given 90 days time to remit the amount.

MUDA creates record

MUDA, headed by Dhruvakumar as its Chairman, has created a record of sorts by distributing sites in two layouts — R.T. Nagar and Lalithadrinagar — within one year. It may be recalled that 1,683 sites in R.T. Nagar were distributed in Oct. last year and today 525 sites at Lalithadrinagar (North). However, the H category sites which were to be distributed have not been distributed due to some glitches.

Gas Crematorium

After distributing sites, the District Minister inaugurated the Gas Crematorium constructed by MUDA at Kuvempunagar. He also laid the foundation for a basketball court in K.G. Koppal.

Cost of sites

20ft x 30ft – Rs. 1,70,000

30ft x 40ft – Rs. 5,36,000

60ft x 40ft – Rs. 14,21,000

50ft x 80ft – Rs. 27,00,000