Plan your banking in advance

Mysuru: If you are planning for a banking transaction this weekend, plan it in advance as all the nationalised banks will be closed for four days.

The bank holidays will begin from Mar.29 with a holiday for Mahaveer Jayanti; Mar.30 for Good Friday; Mar.31: Banks will be open and there will be transactions; Apr.1: Sunday (Holiday); Apr.2: Bank’s Financial Year closing day and there will be no public transaction.

During the holiday period, ATMs are often found without cash, inconveniencing many customers. This problem is particularly severe in Mysuru, which becomes packed with tourists during long weekends; so, by evening, most of the ATMs are sure to be out of cash.

Meanwhile, a bank official said that banks are working hard to get everything in order before the holidays begin and also ensure that ATMs are stocked with extra currencies. This weekend, Mysureans may plan their finances in advance before the ATMs display ‘no cash’ boards.