MUDA scam: Original land owner’s descendants seek their due
MUDA scam: Original land owner’s descendants seek their due

July 20, 2024

BJP delegation meets relatives of previous land owner at their Gandhinagar house in city

Mysore/Mysuru: The alleged site scam under 50:50 scheme at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family, is getting murkier with each passing day, with the latest development surrounding 3.16 acres of land at Survey No. 464 in Kesare, which was owned by CM’s wife Parvathi.

The descendants of late Ninga, the original and previous owner of the land, that was purchased by Parvathi’s brother Mallikarjuna Swamy in the later years, before gifting the same to his sister, have resolved to meet the Deputy Commissioner today at 4 pm, seeking justice, claiming their rightful share in the proceedings of the land, as Parvathi got 14 sites in upscale Vijayanagar in the form of compensation from MUDA, for acquiring the said land.

They affirmed their decision to fight for their due, during the visit of BJP delegation led by former Minister N. Mahesh, who is the State BJP Vice-President, to their house on 8th Cross, Gandhinagar in the city, this morning.

Ninga had reportedly bought 3.16 acres of land in auction in the year 1935 from the Government. He had three sons — Mallaiah, Mylaraiah and Devaraju. Among them, Devaraju sold the land to Mallikarjuna Swamy, the CM’s brother-in-law, keeping his two brothers in dark, alleged Jawaraiah, son of Mallaiah, vividly recalling the matters related to the land, to the BJP leaders.

Jawaraiah, flanked by his wife Pushpa, said: “I was a kid, when my uncle (Devaraju) sold the land in a unscrupulous manner. We were neither aware of the location of the land nor our father had signed any document to facilitate the sale of the land. We came to know about the facts related to land, only through media recently. We should also benefit from the proceedings of the land and will meet the DC in this regard.”

BJP leader Mahesh alleged that “there seems to be large scale violations, as Mallikarjuna Swamy had bought the land from Devaraju, without following any due procedures. Now, the legal heirs (of Ninga, the original land owner) are seeking our assistance to launch a struggle and we are here to extend our support to them.”

State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu (Kautilya), City BJP President and former MLA L.Nagendra, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, former Corporator Dr. Ashwini Sharath, BJP leader Mahadevaiah and former Syndicate Member of University of Mysore Sharath were among those in the delegation.

Searching