KRS Dam: Flood Alert issued

July 20, 2024

15,000 cusecs of water released

High alert in 92 villages near KRS

Ranganathittu boating suspended

Mysore/Mysuru: The Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam is currently receiving an inflow of 51,375 cusecs (cubic feet per second) due to heavy rainfall in Kodagu and the release of 20,000 to 23,760 cusecs of water from the Harangi Dam. As a result, 15,000 cusecs of water is being released from the KRS Dam starting this morning.

Authorities from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) and the Mandya District Administration have issued a flood alert, anticipating more water releases as the inflow continues to rise. Residents along the riverbanks and in low-lying areas have been advised to relocate to safer places.

This morning, the water level at the KRS Dam stood at 119.90 feet, just 4.9 feet below the maximum level of 124.80 feet. The current storage capacity is 42.916 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet), with a maximum capacity of 49.452 tmcft.

CNNL Executive Engineer Jayanth, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, reported that reservoir has been consistently receiving an inflow of 51,375 cusecs, necessitating the release of 15,000 cusecs of water considering the Dam safety.

“The Dam has crossed 119 feet, and if this inflow continues, the reservoir will reach its maximum capacity of 124.80 feet by tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

In response to the situation, 92 villages have been identified as vulnerable in the Mandya district, and the District Administration has established control rooms. CNNL has warned that surplus water could be released at any moment.

DC visits Dam

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara reviewed the situation yesterday and visited the KRS Dam this morning to assess the conditions. He informed officials that if the outflow exceeds 1,00,000 cusecs per day, 92 villages in the district could be affected, and the local administration must be prepared to handle any emergencies.

Control rooms have been established at the taluk level, and officials have been instructed to follow standard protocols for alerting residents in vulnerable areas before releasing water. Authorities have also formed a task force at the taluk and gram panchayat levels to manage any crises that may arise.

Boating suspended

Boating activities at the popular Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary have been temporarily suspended following the release of a large quantity of water from the KRS Dam into Cauvery River.

The release of water from KRS Reservoir has caused a significant rise in the water level of the Cauvery River downstream at Ranganathittu. Forest Department has ordered suspension of boating activities. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the sanctuary’s other attractions.