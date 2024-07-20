Sinkhole on Ring Road
News

Sinkhole on Ring Road

July 20, 2024

Traffic closed on Srirampura, Somanathanagar and Dattagalli stretch

Mysore/Mysuru: The sudden appearance of a sinkhole on Srirampura-Somanathanagar-Dattagalli stretch of Ring Road (Manandavadi Road) has caused alarm among motorists. The sinkhole, resembling a crater, measures 15 to 20 feet deep and 4 feet wide and is believed to have formed late last night due to heavy rain.

Water has collected at the bottom and the surrounding asphalted road is also vulnerable as the road foundation is unstable and might collapse.

This sinkhole was discovered early this morning by passersby who promptly alerted the Police and other authorities.

Fortunately, no accidents or casualties occurred between the time the sinkhole formed and when it was first noticed. Upon receiving the alert, KR Traffic Police quickly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and erected barricades and warning signs to caution motorists. Additionally, a Home Guard has been deployed to the site to further alert passing motorists.

Authorities have sought assistance from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, who inspected the site, to determine the cause of the sudden formation of the sinkhole on the heavily trafficked Ring Road.

After conducting an inspection, the officials are working to ascertain the reason for the sudden creation of such a large sinkhole, which poses a serious threat to the safety of motorists. Measures are now being taken to fix the sinkhole and ensure the smooth passage of vehicles.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching