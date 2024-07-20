Sinkhole on Ring Road

July 20, 2024

Traffic closed on Srirampura, Somanathanagar and Dattagalli stretch

Mysore/Mysuru: The sudden appearance of a sinkhole on Srirampura-Somanathanagar-Dattagalli stretch of Ring Road (Manandavadi Road) has caused alarm among motorists. The sinkhole, resembling a crater, measures 15 to 20 feet deep and 4 feet wide and is believed to have formed late last night due to heavy rain.

Water has collected at the bottom and the surrounding asphalted road is also vulnerable as the road foundation is unstable and might collapse.

This sinkhole was discovered early this morning by passersby who promptly alerted the Police and other authorities.

Fortunately, no accidents or casualties occurred between the time the sinkhole formed and when it was first noticed. Upon receiving the alert, KR Traffic Police quickly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and erected barricades and warning signs to caution motorists. Additionally, a Home Guard has been deployed to the site to further alert passing motorists.

Authorities have sought assistance from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, who inspected the site, to determine the cause of the sudden formation of the sinkhole on the heavily trafficked Ring Road.

After conducting an inspection, the officials are working to ascertain the reason for the sudden creation of such a large sinkhole, which poses a serious threat to the safety of motorists. Measures are now being taken to fix the sinkhole and ensure the smooth passage of vehicles.