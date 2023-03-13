MUDA’s Rs. 4.58 crore surplus budget

March 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) budget for 2023-24 presented this morning at the MUDA Office on JLB Road, envisages a slew of projects to meet the long-term requirements of Mysuru.

Last year, the MUDA presented a surplus budget of Rs. 129.76 crore for 2022-2023 which has now come down drastically to Rs. 4.58 crore due to rising expenses and a purported shortfall of revenues.

Reading out the budget, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar said MUDA envisages a revenue of Rs. 502.26 crore against an expenditure of Rs.497.68 crore, thus leaving the Authority with a surplus of Rs. 4.58 crore.

He said that it has been planned to form a residential layout at Bommenahalli on a 50:50 sharing basis with farmers who part with their land.

The other major projects include the construction of an underpass across the Ring Road that connects the First and Second Phases of Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, construction of a road underbridge to link J.P. Nagar Third Stage with J.P. Nagar Third Stage B-Zone and other localities, passing through Akkamahadevi Road at a cost of Rs. 2 crore.

In addition, the beautification of the War Memorial that is coming up near the DC’s Office, at a cost of Rs.1.5 crore, construction of commercial complexes at the sites reserved for the purpose in different MUDA layouts at a cost of Rs.10 crore, development and capacity enhancement of existing sewage water treatment plants at a cost of Rs.10 crore and development of parks in MUDA developed localities and other layouts will be taken up at a cost of Rs.5 crore.

Continuing, Dinesh Kumar said that the bulk of MUDA revenue is from Layout Plan approval, Property tax and sale of sites besides the collection of cess.

Highlighting that various works are proposed to be taken up in the year 2023-24 at a cost of Rs. 453.15 crore, the Commissioner said that the MUDA expects revenue of Rs.390 crore from the sale of sites, allotment of houses, auction of sites, penalties and cess, Rs.95 crore from layout map fees, house and site taxes, Khata registration and transfer, development fee and the like, Rs.6.76 crore from rent and lease of MUDA commercial properties etc., and as well as from other sources of revenue.

He further said that the expected general administration expenses including wages of employees, purchase of new vehicles, legal expenditure, auditing expenses, computerization and a host of other expenses under various heads amount to Rs.104.03 crore. The revenue collection for the year 2022-23 has been revised to Rs. 92.13 crore from the expected Rs.72.05 crore taking into consideration the funds reserved for the Master Plan and general administration, Dinesh Kumar added.

MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar presided over the budget meeting, which was attended by MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra and B. Harshavardhan, MLCs Marithibbegowda, A.H. Vishwanath, Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda.

MUDA members S.B.M Manju (Corporator), G. Lingaiah, K. Madesh, S. Lakshmidevi and M.N. Naveen Kumar, City Planner Member R. Shesha, Engineer Member N.B. Channakeshava and other officials were also present. The budget meeting was followed by a MUDA Council Meeting. The Council meeting is expected to discuss allotment of CA (Civic amenities) sites, ‘H’ Category sites for allotment to different categories of the society and other issues that need to be addressed on priority.