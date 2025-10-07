Mugdha Godse’s journey from… Glamour to Devotion

October 7, 2025

From being a semi-finalist at the Miss India pageant in 2004 to walking the ramp and sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Veira Godse has carved a journey that goes far beyond glamour. Known for her powerful debut as Janet Sequeira in Fashion (2008), this Marathi ‘mulgi’ (girl) is now embracing a soulful path, blending music, spirituality and purpose. She was recently in Mysuru to perform Krsna Vandana.

On behalf of Star of Mysore, Sujata Rajpal spoke with Mugdha Godse about her artistic evolution, the magic of live music and why reinvention is not a strategy, but a way of life.

Sujata Rajpal with Mugdha Godse.

Star of Mysore (SOM): You began your career as a model, later debuted in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Fashion’, and now you’re on stage as a singer. How has the journey been?

Mugdha Godse: It’s been an unpredictable but a beautiful journey. When I started walking the ramp, I had no idea it would lead to acting. Fashion was a breakthrough for me. Singing, too, happened by chance. I never planned for it, especially devotional music, but here I am, simply following my heart. I believe life unfolds beautifully when you remain open to possibilities.

SOM: Singing wasn’t a part of your original plan. What led you into this musical and spiritual space?

Mugdha Godse: My guru, Tarniev ji, blessed me with Krsna Vandana – 108 names and qualities of Lord Krishna. I have also compiled the journey into a book. During my visit to Canada in December 2021, we began gathering the names of Lord Krishna. I got involved ardently.

He asked me to sing them, which surprised and baffled me, wondering how I could do it. We structured the names into stanzas and paired them with a melody sung by Guruji himself in 2017. During a satsang in Goa, my Guru handed me the mic, asking me to sing. The musicians around joined in, and the experience was magical. That’s how Krsna Vandana was born.

SOM: Despite no formal training in classical music, you’re now performing live. How did that come about?

Mugdha Godse: I used to chant “Om Namah Vastuaya”, a divine melody initiated by my Guru. I was into meditation and mantra chanting, but devotional singing is a new dimension. With his blessings, I began singing live. My Guruji believes in tatparda — sincerity and earnestness. When you approach something with a full heart and have your Guru’s blessings, things align naturally. Later, I did take a few singing courses to fine-tune my skills.

SOM: You performed in Mysuru, a city rich in spiritual and musical heritage. Does this performance hold any special significance?

Mugdha Godse: We performed Krsna Vandana last year as well. Our first performance was in Goa, and that’s where this journey truly began for me. Following that, we brought the performance to Mysuru, a city that resonates deeply with the devotional and spiritual vibe of the project. Mysuru is deeply rooted in culture, tradition and devotion. It feels like the perfect place for this soulful offering. I feel honoured and grateful that the audience is receiving it with such warmth. Mysuru also holds personal memories. My Guru lived here before moving to Canada. I’ve visited places like Brindavan Gardens and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill. I love Mysuru, it’s rich with history and culture. And interestingly, it’s India’s best-kept secret.

Mysore Sandal Soap advertisement featuring Mugdha.

SOM: You once modelled for Mysore Sandal Soap. How did that happen? And recently, there was controversy around only Karnataka-based women being chosen as brand ambassadors. Would you like to comment?

Mugdha Godse: I wouldn’t call myself a brand ambassador. I simply modelled for the brand. I auditioned and got selected. “I love brands that represent purity, legacy and authenticity, and Mysore Sandal embodies all three.” I’m not aware of the recent controversy, so I can’t comment on it.

SOM: From beauty queen to model, to actor to singer, which title is closest to your heart?

Mugdha Godse: I believe they’re all connected. Modelling taught me presentation, and acting gave me confidence and helped me emote, which is essential for heartfelt singing. Each phase has contributed to the other. They’ve all shaped who I am today.

SOM: Acting continues to evolve with OTT platforms. Does it still interest you?

Mugdha Godse: I have a couple of exciting OTT projects lined up with Zee and Hotstar. I’m a fan of OTT platforms because they offer flexibility, diverse content, and great opportunities for actors and viewers. It’s a space where meaningful storytelling thrives.

SOM: What advice would you give your 20-year-old self? Would you change anything? What advice would you like to offer to young artists just starting their careers?

Mugdha Godse: I wouldn’t change a thing about my career; everything unfolded just as it was meant to. If I could speak to my younger self, I’d simply say: don’t worry so much, everything will fall into place. To young artists, my advice is: keep doing what you love. If you’re honest and sincere, success will find you. True talent never stays hidden. Don’t take life too seriously, stay earnest, stay committed and the rest will follow.

By Sujata Rajpal