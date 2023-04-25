April 25, 2023

Muliya Saraswathi (79), wife of retired Scientific Officer of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Muliya Raghavayya and a resident of Srirampura 2nd Stage, passed away following brief illness on Apr. 22 afternoon at her residence in city.

She was the daughter of Sangeetha Vidwan late C.N. Shasthry and daughter-in-law of littérateur late Panditha Muliya Thimmappayya.

She leaves behind her husband, son M. Sriramana, daughter-in-law H.S. Anupama, daughter Aruna Uppal, son-in-law Abhik Uppal, grandchildren Ayushi Bhat Muliya, Ahana Uppal and Aarav Uppal and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage on Apr. 23.