‘Multi-crore scam at Kasaba Primary Agricultural Credit Co-op. Society’

October 16, 2024

MLA Darshan Puttannaiah reveals startling information about the irregularities

Pandavapura: Embezzlement of crores of rupees has been unearthed at Kasaba Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. in the town, leaving the farmers and shareholders in a fix.

MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, who visited the bank on the receipt of information over large scale irregularities on Tuesday, appealed to the farmers and shareholders not to panic, as steps have been taken to collect amount that has been misused.

Darshan Puttannaiah said, following the complaints over misusing the valuables pledged for loan by the shareholders, and pigmy and deposit amount, the steps were taken to verify the records. It came to light that, over Rs. 4 crore has been misused at the Society and steps have been taken to collect back the same.

Besides, the required information has been sought from the Assistant Registrar of Cooperation Department, as it is learnt that, the valuables of shareholders that were kept in the locker of DCC Bank in the town were removed and pledged at a private finance firm. The private finance firms lend more amount towards the valuables kept as collateral. Hence the perpetrators had transferred the valuables to the private finance firm and have even misused the ill-gotten money gained from the same.

Darshan also warned that, once the amount is returned to the Society, appropriate action will be taken against the guilty and none will be spared.

He also informed that, the District Registrar (DR) and Assistant Registrar (AR) have been categorically instructed to probe into the financial transactions of all the Cooperative Societies in the taluk and submit a report. There were complaints about financial mismanagement at various Societies in the taluk, he said.

CID probe into site scam

Following the State Government’s order, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a probe into the allegations of irregularities in the allotment of sites in the jurisdiction of Pandavapura Town Municipal Council (TMC).

Darshan Puttannaiah said, the CID is collecting primary information related to the scam, as over 2,500 sites have been allotted so far under various schemes of the Government since 1976, with the intent of providing own roof for the poor by the TMC and also under Ashraya Housing Committee.

It is alleged that, most of the sites were usurped by influential persons in a fraudulent manner, while in some cases, multiple title deeds have been issued to the same site, cheating the beneficiaries. Hence a memorandum was submitted to the Govt. to order for a probe into the suspected irregularities, he added.