Film City works to begin in February next: CM
News

Film City works to begin in February next: CM

October 16, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Mysuru recently, said that a meeting will be convened  soon to discuss the road map for building a Film City at Immavu, Nanjangud taluk in the district. After this meeting, the works on Film City will be launched in February 2025, he said.

When asked about the status of his dream project (Film City), the CM said that the works on the proposed Film City will soon begin at Immavu Industrial area, which is a part of Varuna Assembly Constituency represented by Siddaramaiah.

“Steps have been taken to provide all basic facilities like road, water, power and drainage systems and others to the 110-acre area at Immavu. A final round of discussion in this connection will be held at a meeting to be convened by this month end. It is my wish to make Film City a pride of place in the State,” added CM Siddaramaiah.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching