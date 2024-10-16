Film City works to begin in February next: CM

October 16, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Mysuru recently, said that a meeting will be convened soon to discuss the road map for building a Film City at Immavu, Nanjangud taluk in the district. After this meeting, the works on Film City will be launched in February 2025, he said.

When asked about the status of his dream project (Film City), the CM said that the works on the proposed Film City will soon begin at Immavu Industrial area, which is a part of Varuna Assembly Constituency represented by Siddaramaiah.

“Steps have been taken to provide all basic facilities like road, water, power and drainage systems and others to the 110-acre area at Immavu. A final round of discussion in this connection will be held at a meeting to be convened by this month end. It is my wish to make Film City a pride of place in the State,” added CM Siddaramaiah.