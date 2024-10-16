Coffee Dasara in Madikeri: Growers made aware of changes in cultivation, facilities, finance

October 16, 2024

Madikeri:The first-ever ‘Coffee Dasara’ launched at Gandhi Maidan as part of the recently held Madikeri Dasara was a ground-breaking initiative to elevate the coffee industry and engage the farming community. This event raised awareness about the transformative changes in coffee cultivation and the various facilities available to growers.

Conceptualised by Dr. Manthar Gowda, MLA from Madikeri Constituency, the two-day event on Oct. 7 and 8 featured a diverse array of coffee enterprises and 34 departmental stalls, all dedicated to equipping growers in the district with essential information and resources.

Numerous organisations also participated, setting up stalls to offer supplementary materials and insights related to various agricultural products, including coffee, thereby fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation in the agricultural sector.

Inaugurating the Coffee Dasara, Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy affirmed the Government’s commitment to standing by farmers to ensure the comprehensive development of all agricultural activities, particularly coffee cultivation, which serves as the backbone of Kodagu’s economy.

He noted that coffee cultivation does not fall under the purview of the Agriculture Department or the State Government. In various regions of the State, paddy cultivation is widespread, supported by reservoirs. However, water availability often decreases as crops mature, leading to difficulties for farmers, he said.

“To tackle this issue, the State Government has decided to create farm ponds (krishi honda) in command areas, which will aid farmers during water shortage. The Government plans to grant permission for the construction of 250 farm ponds in Kodagu district,” he assured.

Escaping modernisation

As the chief guest, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, stressed that no region can escape the wave of modernisation. He underscored the need for balanced development while maintaining cultural roots.

Emphasising the promotion of coffee cultivation and industry, he advocated for the establishment of local coffee brands and raising awareness about domestic coffee consumption.

Virajpet MLA Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna praised the focus on coffee cultivation during the Madikeri Dasara celebrations, expressing hope that importance of coffee would continue to be emphasised in future Dasara festivals, spreading its significance throughout State.

MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda highlighted the numerous challenges faced by coffee growers and called for support, urging Ministers not to permit the conversion of paddy fields into non-agricultural land to preserve Kodagu’s agricultural heritage.

South Indian filter coffee

Coffee Board Chairman Dinesh Devabrinda announced a plan ‘from farm to market,’ aimed at doubling coffee production over the next decade while maintaining quality.

He noted that the Government of India recognises the significance of coffee and has allocated Rs. 307 crore to the Coffee Board for the development of the coffee industry. Of this, Rs. 19 crore will be provided to coffee growers in Kodagu through various assistance schemes.

Currently, the average coffee consumption per Indian is 30 cups. If this figure can be increased to at least 60 cups, internal coffee consumption could rise from 2,50,000 tonnes to 3,50,000 tonnes, significantly benefiting farmers.

He emphasised that South Indian filter coffee is among the best globally, and the Coffee Board is actively working on initiatives to promote this filter coffee on a worldwide scale.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkata Raja, Assistant Commissioner Vinayak Narwade, former MLC Veena Achaiah, Secretary of Karnataka Planters’ Association K. Rajiv Ganapathy, President of the Coorg Planters’ Association Nanda Belliappa, General Secretary of the Women’s Coffee Awareness Society Anita Nanda, Coffee Board Member Taluru Kishore Kumar, Coffee Board member, Kodagu Congress President Dharmaraj Uthappa, former President Vinod Shivappa, General Secretary of the Madikeri Dasara Committee B.Y. Rajesh Yellappa and others were present.