Murder cracked using sign language!

April 9, 2026

Victim and two accused are hearing and speech impaired

Body dumped in Kunigal well; AIISH deciphers sign language

Mysore/Mysuru: Nanjangud Rural Police have solved a complex murder case involving only hearing and speech impaired persons, demonstrating remarkable persistence during the investigation. All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru helped the Police solve the case.

The crime was committed at Hosapura village in Kunigal taluk, Tumakuru district, where a man with speech and hearing impairment was murdered and his body dumped in a well. The deceased has been identified as Swamy of Devarammanahallipalya in Nanjangud Rural Police limits. The arrested accused are Srinivas (37) of Hanumapura village in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district and Gangadhar (23) of Amruthur village in Tumakuru district. Both the accused are also speech and hearing impaired.

On Mar. 4, Savitha, wife of Swamy, approached Nanjangud Rural Police and lodged a complaint stating that her husband had been missing since Feb. 12. Based on the complaint, the Police registered a case. During the probe, the Police learnt that both Savitha and Swamy were speech and hearing impaired. While examining their mobile phones, investigators noticed a few video calls, which raised suspicion.

Savitha was taken to AIISH, where the Police questioned her with the help of faculty members who interpreted her sign language.

Based on the information obtained, the Police took Srinivas and Gangadhar into custody. Investigators then discovered that the accused also were speech and hearing impaired. They were also brought to AIISH, where faculty members interpreted their sign language during interrogation.

Motive and murder

Police learnt that Swamy and Savitha were in love and had married. Savitha later came in contact with Srinivas and the two communicated through video calls. Srinivas reportedly developed feelings for Savitha and began helping her financially.

Later, Swamy came to know about Srinivas through Savitha. Srinivas also lent money to Swamy. However, Srinivas allegedly began to see Swamy as an obstacle between him and Savitha and feared he would not recover the money he had lent. He then hatched a plan to eliminate Swamy. On Feb. 12, Srinivas called Swamy to Amruthur in Kunigal taluk on the pretext of giving him money. When Swamy arrived, Srinivas made him consume liquor and later called his friends Gangadhar and another person, both of whom are also speech and hearing impaired.

The group then took Swamy to an agricultural field at Hosapura village in Kunigal taluk. After having food, the three allegedly assaulted Swamy, hitting him on the neck and killing him. They later tied a boulder to the body and dumped it in a nearby well.

Body recovered

The Police later took the accused, along with an interpreter, to Hosapura village. The accused pointed out the well where the body had been dumped. The Police then retrieved the body from the well. Swamy’s mother identified the dead body.

Investigators also seized a motorcycle and mobile phones belonging to the accused. The arrested persons were produced before a Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional SPs C. Mallik and L. Nagesh and Nanjangud Sub-Division Dy.SP G.S. Raghu supervised the investigation carried out by Nanjangud Rural Inspector S. Anand, Sub-Inspector Nagaraju, Assistant Sub-Inspector K. Mahesh and staff B.S. Rajugowda, B. Suresh, D. Devaraju, P. Venkatesh, Rekha, P. Anil, R.R. Ganesh, H.L. Susheel Kumar and P.B. Suresh.