Musical tributes bring singer S. Janaki alive in Mysuru

July 23, 2026

Popular playback singer’s family members, actors, fans and several others turn up in large numbers; former Minister S.R. Mahesh shares plans to build S. Janaki Memorial at Kaniyanahundi on Bogadi-Gaddige Road

Mysuru: A musical tribute was paid to popular playback singer S. Janaki, at ‘Janaki Namana’ programme organised as part of the 11th day remembrance event, by S. Janaki Memorial Trust, at Sa.Ra. Convention Hall in Dattagalli here yesterday. Janaki, who had settled in Mysuru for the past several years, passed away at the age of 88 on July 11.

Renowned lyricist and music director of Kannada cinema Hamsalekha led the music concert, in which the ensemble of singers rendered the songs originally sung by Janaki, to the applause of her family members, fans and public alike, who had turned up in large numbers.

Hamsalekha’s wife singer Latha, along with singers Anuradha Bhat, Vani Harikrishna, Archana Udupa, Shashikala, Indu Nagaraj, Mohan Krishna, Darshan Melavanki, Pruthvi Bhat, Kambada Rangaiah, Vyasaray Sosale, Ajay Warrier among others, belted out the hit numbers, bringing alive Janaki.

Former Minister S.R. Mahesh, who addressed the gathering, said that steps are being taken to build a grand Memorial for Janaki in city. Her fan, Naveen, in whose farm land at Kaniyanahundi on Bogadi-Gaddige Road here, Janaki’s mortal remains were cremated, has shown interest to hand over the land to Government to build the Memorial. Plans are on the anvil to prepare a blue print to build Memorial at an estimated cost of Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 4 crore. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has also assured to do his mite to build the Memorial.

In her career spanning several decades, she had sung 48,000 songs comprising several languages including Kannada, transcending boundaries. The singer had fans across the world, which reflected her popularity, he added.

Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said, Bharat Ratna, highest civilian honour of the country, should be bestowed upon S. Janaki, K.S. Chitra, Ilaiyaraaja and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, considering their invaluable contributions to southern music industry.

Earlier, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Janaki’s daughter-in-law Uma Murali, granddaughter Apsara Vydula, her husband Ganesh, veteran actors Bharati Vishnuvardhan and Shylaja Sudarshan, Music Director R.P. Patnaik, S. Janaki Charitable Trust President Naveen, Narendra Sharma of Brahmanda-fame and several others paid floral tributes to the portrait of Janaki.

3 big ticket projects planned

Music director Hamsalekha announced three big ticket projects to keep alive the memory of Janaki, in city.

“Janaki Dhyana Mantap, Krishna Kalyana Mantap and Janaki Study Chair have been planned at an estimated cost of Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 15 crore, at her cremation site in Kaniyanahundi. To give wing to the plans, Karnataka Sangeetha Sangha and Raj Events have announced a grant of Rs. 5 lakh each. Apart from them, the artistes and music lovers, spread across the country, are expected to contribute for the projects,” said Hamsalekha.