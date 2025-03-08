Mysore Open Forum debates Donald Trump’s Presidency, global power shifts

March 8, 2025

Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum (MOF) hosted a panel discussion on ‘President Trump and the Challenge to World Order’ at Kalpa Kshetra Auditorium in Vijayanagar this morning.

The event featured Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, Political Activist Maj. Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, and Retired Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Ravi Joshi, who shared their insights on the topic.

In his address, Ganapathy provided a comprehensive overview of Donald Trump’s early life, academic background, and political career.

He analysed Trump’s policies during his previous tenure as U.S. President and discussed his approach in the ongoing 47th Presidency.

He elaborated on the Trump administration’s stance on illegal immigration, birthright citizenship, and other key domestic policies. Additionally, he examined the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the rise of Russia and China as global superpowers, challenging U.S. dominance.

Following his address, Maj. Gen. S.G. Vombatkere spoke on the impact of World War II, the formation of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and its role in shaping global geopolitics. The discussion concluded with a talk by Ravi Joshi, who offered further insights into international affairs and strategic challenges.