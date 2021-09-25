Mysore Palace Board hikes entry fee

September 25, 2021

Previous increase in charges was in 2017

Mysuru: The Mysore Palace Board that manages the Mysore Palace, a major attraction for tourists who come from all over the world, has revised the entrance fee and the charges for the Sound and Light Show, which has already come into effect.

The increase after a gap of four years comes in the wake of relaxed COVID restrictions and Dasara, which is days away where the tourists are expected to make a beeline to see the magnificent structure.

As per the new rates, adults (Indian and foreign) who want to view the Palace have to pay Rs. 100 instead of Rs. 70 and children between 10 to 18 years have to pay Rs. 50 instead of the earlier Rs. 30.

Students who are on study tours accompanied by their teachers have to shell out Rs. 30 and have to possess a permission letter from the head of the institution and submit the same to the Palace Board Deputy Director’s Office to avail the concession. Earlier, they had to pay Rs. 20 per head.

Rates have also been increased for the Sound and Light Show that will be held every evening except Sundays and Government holidays.

The admission fee for the Kannada version is Rs. 90 instead of the earlier Rs. 70 for an adult and Rs. 40 for children instead of the earlier Rs. 30.

For a viewer to enjoy the English version of the Sound and Light Show, he has to pay Rs. 120 and children have to pay Rs. 50. Earlier, the entry fee for the English version was Rs. 90 for an adult and it was Rs. 40 for a child.

While the Kannada version of the event will be held from 7 pm to 8 pm on all Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the English version will be held from 7 pm to 8 pm on all Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Saturday, the Kannada version will also be held from 8.15 pm to 9.15 pm after the English version concludes at 8 pm.

Palace Board Committee headed by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar has decided to revise the entrance fee of Palace. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya said that Mysore Palace pays Rs. 10 lakh per month as electricity bill and this apart, there are other expenses like salary and maintenance.

“We had not hiked the entry fees since 2017 and the Palace had severely suffered due to the pandemic. Annual income that stood at Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 6 crore plummeted to just Rs. 30 lakh. We have to mop up resources to meet the losses,” he added.