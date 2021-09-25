Lead a law-abiding life: City Top Cop tells rowdies

September 25, 2021

Mysuru: With the countdown for the 10-day Dasara festival beginning, City Police held a parade of history-sheeters at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill last evening. Addressing the rowdy-sheeters, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta warned them against indulging in unlawful activities.

He warned over 250 rowdy-sheeters drawn from various Police Stations not to threaten or force citizens to indulge in unlawful acts under their threats, failing which they would face criminal action. They were issued stern warnings not to indulge in any illegal activities.

Dr. Chandragupta told rowdy-sheeters that all their activities are being regularly monitored and their movements are being recorded in the jurisdictional Police Stations and there is a mechanism of monitoring such activities by higher officers.

“Do not indulge in illegal activities and you cannot hoodwink the Police if you change your location, address, operating area and mobile SIM cards,” he said.

Warning those who are still active in real estate deals, gambling, bootlegging, instigating group clashes while taking sides at the behest of political leaders and their henchmen, the Police Commissioner told them that their future would be doomed and they will languish in jails till death.

Dr. Chandragupta asked them to explain what they were doing for a living and their sources of daily, weekly and monthly incomes. He suggested they renounce the illegal path and lead a respectable life. Sternly warning them not to leave either their place of residence or the city, he said that they must inform the jurisdictional Police before making such moves.

Reassuring them that the process was on to leave out names of reformed rowdy-sheeters, sick and ailing and also those who have shown good public behaviour, Dr. Chandragupta asked them not to become a burden to the society but instead lead a law-abiding life.