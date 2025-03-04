Mysore Race Club to host Invitation Cup-2026

Mysore Race Club (MRC) will be hosting the Invitation Cup-2026. Picture shows Dr. Muthiah Ramaswamy (Chairman & Senior Steward of Madras Race Club), Chairman, Turf Authorities of India, handing over the baton to G. Venkatesh (Chairman & Senior Steward of MRC), the incoming Chairman of Turf Authorities of India, to host the event in Mysuru next year, during the conclusion of Invitation Weekend Races in Chennai yesterday. Others seen are (from left) MRC Stewards B.N. Cariappa, K.T. Balakrishna and H.K. Ramesh.
