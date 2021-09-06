Mysore University to host 101st Convocation tomorrow

September 6, 2021

Women bag lion’s share in medals, cash prizes

IISc Hon. Professor Dr. Govindarajan Padmanabhan and Vision

Group of Startups Chairman Prashanth Prakash to receive Hon. Doctorates

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) will hold its 101st Convocation at Crawford Hall in city tomorrow (Sept. 7) at 11 am.

Announcing this at a press meet at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri here yesterday, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that a total 29,852 candidates will receive various degrees on the occasion with women grabbing the lion’s share at 67.39 percent (20,118 members).

Among the 387 medals and 178 cash prizes to be awarded to 216 candidates, 172 are women and 44 are men; of the 7,143 candidates receiving PG degrees, 4,876 are women and 2,267 men; In 22,465 Bachelor’s degree holders, 15,144 are women and 7,321 are men, he added.

Stating that only in Ph.D category there are less women at 98 out of 244 candidates, he said that lesser number may be due to various factors including marriage and family responsibilities. In all, 146 male candidates will receive their Ph.D degrees.

Toppers

Chaitra Narayan Hegde (M.Sc Chemistry) has bagged highest number of medals in the University this year with 20 gold medals and four cash prizes. T.S. Madalambike (MA Kannada – 10 gold medals and 4 cash prizes) and Sindhu Nagaraj (BA – 7 gold and 7 cash prizes) share the honour for the second-highest number of awards.

International Student

Deche M. Mercy, a student from Kenya in the Faculty of Law (LLM), has secured two gold medals and three cash prizes and is the only International student to secure gold medals this year.

Stage programme

Dr. Shekar C. Mande, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, will deliver the Convocation Address. Thaawarchand Ghelot, Governor-Chancellor, will preside over the event. Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor, will be present along with Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, VC, UoM and Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, UoM, on the occasion.

NOTE: The proceedings will also be telecast live on UoM official website [http://uni-mysore.ac.in/], uomlive YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Hon. Doctorates

Padma Bhushan Dr. Govindarajan Padmanabhan, Honorary Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel, Bengaluru and Chairman of Vision Group on Startups, Government of Karnataka, will be receiving Hon. Doctorates on the occasion.

UoM Medal and Prize Winners

The following is the list of University of Mysore (UoM) students who have secured more than 5 awards (gold medals and cash prizes):

Master’s Degree – Arts

Mehna Ram – MA Communication & Journalism – 5 Gold, 2 Cash Prize (7); Mahalakshmi – MA Economics – 6 Gold, 4 Cash Prize (10); B.R. Poojashree – MA English – 4 Gold, 3 Cash Prize (7); T.S. Madalambike – MA Kannada – 10 Gold, 4 Cash Prize (14); Meenakshi – MA Philosophy – 6 Gold, 3 Cash Prize (9); N. Suma – MA Sociology – 4 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (5); D.C. Roopa – MA Political Science – 3 Gold, 3 Cash Prize (6); Seema – MA Sanskrit – 8 Gold, 2 Cash Prize (10); R. Shamashree – MSW – 5 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (6).

Master’s – Commerce

B.S. Monisha – M.Com – 3 Gold, 2 Cash Prize (5).

Faculty of Education

Nilufer A. Patel – M.Ed – 5 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (6); K.T. Ramya – M.P.Ed – 3 Gold, 2 Cash Prize (5).

Faculty of Law

Deche M. Mercy – LLM – 2 Gold, 3 Cash Prize (5).

Master’s Degree – Science

Suruchi Garg – M.Sc Biotechnology – 6 Gold (6); Chaithra Narayan Hegde – M.Sc Chemistry – 20 Gold, 4 Cash Prize (24); Himanshi Chauhan – M.Sc Botany – 8 Gold, 3 Cash Prize (11); L.R. Vidyashree – 7 Gold, 2 Cash Prize (9); T.R. Ashwini – M.Sc Organic Chemistry – 6 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (7); K. Chiravi – M.Sc Food Science & Nutrition – 2 Gold, 5 Cash Prize (7); M.V. Ramya – M.Sc Environmental Science – 5 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (6); B.N. Kavitha – M.L.I.Sc – 5 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (6); M. Kavya – M.L.I.Sc – 5 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (6); Bhamini M. Nadigera – M.Sc Statistics – 3 Gold, 3 Cash Prize (6); V. Moulya – M.Sc Physics – 4 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (5); Inchara Chamaiah Swamy – M.Sc Psychology – 5 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (6); P. Harshitha – M.Sc Zoology – 7 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (8); N. Harshitha – M.Tech – 9 Gold (9).

Bachelor’s Degree

Sindhu Nagaraj – BA – 7 Gold, 7 Cash Prize (14); K. Ashwini – BPA Music – 6 Gold, 3 Cash Prize (9); Sruthimol Devasia – BA – 5 Gold, 2 Cash Prize (7); G. Chandana – BA – 2 Gold, 3 Cash Prize (5); H.M. Keerthana – B.Sc – 3 Gold, 2 Cash Prize (5); K.B. Rakshitha – B.Sc – 2 Gold, 4 Cash Prize (6); M.S. Suresh Reddy – B.P.Ed – 5 Gold, 1 Cash Prize (6); Anjal Rajpurohit: B.Sc – 3 Gold, 4 Cash Prize (7).