Mysore University Vice-Chancellor appointment: HC refuses to vacate interim stay

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday refused to vacate the interim stay on the appointment of Prof. N.K. Loknath as the University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor.
A single Judge Bench of the High Court headed by Justice E.S. Indiresh which heard the plea filed by another Vice-Chancellor aspirant Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy (son of Jnanpith awardee writer late Prof. U.R. Ananthamurthy) seeking cancellation of the appointment of Prof. Loknath as the VC, refused to vacate the interim stay.
The advocate, who appeared for Prof. N.K. Loknath, argued that Prof, Loknath has been functioning as the UoM VC for the past three months. As such, the Court should vacate the interim stay order on his appointment issued on June 21, he contended. The Court, while refusing to vacate the interim stay order, adjourned the next hearing in the case to July 13.
The previous BJP Government had issued an order appointing Prof. Loknath as the University of Mysore VC on Mar. 23, 2023, following which he had taken charge of the post the following day (Mar. 24).
Stay not vacated by the High Court. No incharge VC is appointed.
University of Mysore is not giving pension to nearly 1850 retired
employees, because of want of approval by the incharge VC OR
direction by the State govt of Karnataka to release the pension.
Due to this, more than 300 retired employees under the leadership
of Dr. Mahadev assembled in front of Crawfor Hall this morning
and submitted a representation to the Registrar and Finance Officer.
Dr. Mahadev and others spoke regarding the disbursal of pension.
if the pension is not going to be released this week, situation will
get tense. The Governor and the State Govt should intervene
immediately and solve the burning problem of University Pensioners.