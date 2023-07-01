Mysore University Vice-Chancellor appointment: HC refuses to vacate interim stay

July 1, 2023

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday refused to vacate the interim stay on the appointment of Prof. N.K. Loknath as the University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor.

A single Judge Bench of the High Court headed by Justice E.S. Indiresh which heard the plea filed by another Vice-Chancellor aspirant Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy (son of Jnanpith awardee writer late Prof. U.R. Ananthamurthy) seeking cancellation of the appointment of Prof. Loknath as the VC, refused to vacate the interim stay.

The advocate, who appeared for Prof. N.K. Loknath, argued that Prof, Loknath has been functioning as the UoM VC for the past three months. As such, the Court should vacate the interim stay order on his appointment issued on June 21, he contended. The Court, while refusing to vacate the interim stay order, adjourned the next hearing in the case to July 13.

The previous BJP Government had issued an order appointing Prof. Loknath as the University of Mysore VC on Mar. 23, 2023, following which he had taken charge of the post the following day (Mar. 24).