Mystery shrouds former Banker’s death

January 29, 2020

Financial deal goes sour; Police interrogate wife and her brother

Mysuru/Mysore: A financial deal between a software engineer woman and her husband who is a former banker went sour and culminated in the death of the husband. The incident has been reported in city on Jan. 26 and the Police are presently interrogating the woman and her brother in this connection based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father.

A case under Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) read with IPC Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered in Vijayanagar Police Station.

Vijayanagar Inspector Balakrishnegowda told Star of Mysore this morning that they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the injuries on the deceased’s body to determine the cause of death. If the nature of injuries is grievous, the Section 304 case will be converted into a murder case under Section 302 of IPC, he added.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Subramanya, son of Nagendra Murthy, a resident of Mudigundam, Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar District. He was working as an Assistant Manager in a multinational private bank in Bengaluru. He had met Rashmi, who was working as a software engineer in Bengaluru through Facebook.

Rashmi is a resident of Anekal in Bengaluru and was a divorcee. She had earlier married an advocate. Both Subramanya and Rashmi fell in love and six months back, they entered into a registered marriage at Sub-Registrar’s Office in Mysuru. They later shifted to Mysuru and booked a house on rent in Vijayanagar fourth stage, Inspector Balakrishnegowda said.

Subramanya resigned from his bank job and both were living in the rented house. Subramanya was later hooked onto cricket betting and gambling and had invested huge money in Mumbai share market. He, however, ran into losses and he borrowed Rs. 87 lakh from Rashmi to repay the loans. The latter had got Rs. 1.5 crore from her share of family property sale.

Getting deep into the betting habit and gambling, Subramanya lost all the money and when Rashmi asked about the money, Subramanya told her that he had invested in some property in Tumakuru and had handed over some money to his father Nagendra Murthy to build a house.

Alleged false claims

When Rashmi’s brother Rakesh began questioning Rashmi for the money, Rashmi confronted Subramanya and on her insistence, Subramanya showed a locked house in Tumakuru and said he had bought the house. But Rashmi and Rakesh realised that Subramanya was lying when the documents were verified, the Inspector added.

They later took Subramanya to his father Nagendra Murthy’s house at Mudigundam and realised that Murthy was building a small house and had taken loans from a bank. Nagendra Murthy’s wife had passed away and he had a physically challenged son to support.

Assault in Kollegal

Subramanya’s claims fell flat and an enraged Rakesh, brother of Rashmi and Rashmi allegedly assaulted Subramanya at Kollegal. Inspector Balakrishnegowda said that Rakesh had known certain loan recovery bouncers in Bengaluru and summoned seven of them to Kollegal to allegedly assault Subramanya. Sustaining grievous injuries, Subramanya got admitted to a private hospital in Kollegal on Jan. 21.

As the nature of injuries were serious, the doctors asked Subramanya to get admitted to JSS Hospital in Mysuru. Subramanya informed his father Nagendra Murthy about the assault and got admitted to JSS Hospital in Mysuru. Looking at the injuries where Subramanya’s lower abdomen was damaged, the doctors booked a medico-legal case and informed the Vijayanagar Police.

Severe internal bleeding

Subramanya was suffering from severe internal bleeding due to the assault and when the Police team led by Vijayanagar Inspector Balakrishnegowda questioned Subramanya, he narrated that he was assaulted by Rashmi, Rakesh and seven bouncers. Subramanya died on Jan. 26 and his father Nagendra Murthy filed a formal Police complaint said Inspector Balakrishnegowda.

“Subramanya told us that he had borrowed Rs. 87 lakh from Rashmi and was assaulted for not returning the money. We are interrogating Rashmi and Rakesh while we are on the lookout for the other seven accused who are absconding. Dr. Chandrakanth of JSS Medical College performed the post-mortem and we have sent viscera samples to Forensic Science Laboratory for tests. Investigations are on and depending on the nature of injuries, we will register cases accordingly and arrests will be made,” Balakrishnegowda told Star of Mysore.

