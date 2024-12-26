Mysurean killed in road accident at Kalaburagi

December 26, 2024

Kalaburagi: In a tragic incident, a 54-year-old woman from Mysuru died on the spot along with two others when the tempo traveller they were travelling in collided with a sugarcane-loaded truck and a bike on Kalaburagi — Afzalpur National Highway 150E near Gobbur (B) village.

The accident occurred yesterday at around 3.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Vinutha Ravi Kashyap, wife of C. Ravi Kashyap, a resident of Yadavagiri in city.

According to the Police, Anoop Madhav (29), a resident of Kalaburagi and bike rider Basavaraj (33), a resident of Gobbur (B) village, also died in the incident.

Meanwhile, other injured individuals were shifted to United Hospital in Kalaburagi for treatment.

The Police stated that the incident occurred when Vinutha and her relatives were returning from a visit to Sri Dattatreya Swamy Temple in Ganagapur, located approximately 41 km from Kalaburagi.

Following the accident, the drivers of both the truck and tempo traveller fled the scene.

The Police have handed over Vinutha’s body to her family after the post-mortem at Kalaburagi General Hospital.

Gobbur Police have registered a case and are investigating. Sources said that Vinutha’s body would reach Mysuru late in the night.

Further details regarding the last rites are awaited.