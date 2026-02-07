Mysuru art patron honoured in Chennai

Art patron C.R. Himamshu (extreme right), Secretary of Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mahotsava Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust, Mysuru, who is the man behind the Heritage Music Festival of Mysuru, popularly known as Vontikoppal 8th Cross Ganapathi, was honoured with the title ‘Madhuraa Kala Sevaka’ by Chennai’s prestigious organisations ‘Ekatvam’ & ‘Laya Madhuraa’ School of Music, at a function held at Narada Gana Sabha in Chennai yesterday. He is seen with HH Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Jagadguru and ‘Madhuraa Laya Samrat’ title recipients — (from left) Karnataka Kalashree K.V. Anand, Sangeetha Kalanidhi T.K. Murthy, Sangeetha Kalanidhi Dr. Umayalapuram K. Shivaraman, Sangeetha Kalanidhi Dr. T.V. Gopalakrishnan and Sangeetha Kalanidhi Dr. Trichy Sankaran. The event was organised to celebrate the 60th year of active performance of Padma Shri, Sangeetha Kalanidhi Dr. Thiruvaarur Bhaktavatsalam.
