Mysuru athletes win medals in MMA Natl. Championship

Photo News

May 24, 2022

Mysuru-based athletes won several medals in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) National Championship organised by GAMMA India at Mahaveer Institute in Hyderabad. Seen are (from left) Harsha                        (silver medal), Vishwas (Certificate of Appreciation), Coach Samith Bhat, J. Thushar (gold), Yashraj (Certificate of Appreciation) and Harish (silver and bronze medals). Following his gold medal, Thushar will now represent India in GAMMA Asian Championship to be held in the month of August in Thailand. All athletes train under Samith Bhat at Genesis Mixed Martial Arts.

