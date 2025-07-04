Mysuru authors’ books to be released at Mysuru Literature Festival

July 4, 2025

‘The Hidden Life Of A Yogi’ by K.B. Ganapathy

This year’s Mysuru Literature Festival has two Mysuru authors releasing their books — one among them is renowned journalist K.B. Ganapathy, who has authored the book titled ‘The Hidden Life Of A Yogi.’

This captivating book traces the adventurous and colourful journey of a restless seeker on his path to spiritual awakening and moksha.

A compelling read for anyone drawn to inner discovery and transformation.

K.B. Ganapathy, born in 1939, is the Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore, an evening English daily published from Mysuru.

He is also the Founder of Mysuru Mithra, the leading Kannada morning daily published from Mysuru.

Ganapathy has had a lifelong tryst with spirituality starting with his admission to an ashram at the age of 7 to being one of the earliest followers of Osho.

The book has been published by Maiya Publishing, Bengaluru and will be released by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at the 9th edition of Mysuru Literature Festival on July 5 (Saturday) at 10.30 am at Hotel Southern Star, Vinoba Road in city.

‘Things Left Unsaid’ by Sujata Rajpal

Sujata Rajpal, another author from Mysuru, will be releasing her third book ‘Things Left Unsaid: Tales of Love & Loss.’

Her book dwells into the complexities of love, betrayal, loss and redemption. All these emotions unfold in 14 short stories.

Things Left Unsaid takes the reader on a poignant journey through the messiness of the human heart, offering a powerful reflection on the healing power of love and the courage it takes to move forward.

Things Left Unsaid will be released at the 9th edition of Mysuru Literature Festival on July 6 (Sunday) at 4 pm. The book is available on amazon, Readomania website and in all major bookstores.

This is Sujata Rajpal’s third book. The Other End of the Corridor, a tale of domestic violence, and The Life I Saw, autobiography of a partition refugee, are her other titles.

Sujata is currently working on her next book.