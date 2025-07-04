Former IPS Officers’ homes targeted in burglary spree

July 4, 2025

K.R. Srinivasan IPS Nagar in grip of crime wave; Residents allege Police inaction

Mysore/Mysuru: The upscale K.R. Srinivasan IPS Nagar in Mysuru’s Lalithadripura has become a hotspot for burglaries, with residents reporting an alarming pattern of thefts that the city Police have failed to curb.

Ironically, the neighbourhood houses with several retired Police officers now find themselves vulnerable to the same crimes they once worked to prevent.

Every month, two to three homes are systematically targeted for gold jewellery thefts, while under-construction properties face rampant looting of electrical components like switchboards and wiring, along with construction materials, including iron fixtures and door latches.

Despite repeated complaints, the Alanahalli Police Station has shown startling indifference, routinely closing cases as ‘C-Reports’ (undetected) without proper investigation.

The situation has left retired officers, some of whom have become victims, furious at the Police Department they once served.

They report a complete breakdown in basic policing — no night patrols despite multiple requests, delayed response times with officers arriving hours after crimes occur, unanswered Police Station calls and ineffective in-person visits. The Inspector of Alanahalli Police Station has particularly drawn criticism for showing no initiative in addressing the crisis.

The most recent incident occurred on the night of July 2, when burglars attempted to break into a residence by prying open a door, yet no Police action followed. This pattern of neglect has persisted since the area’s development five to six years ago, with authorities failing to implement even basic security measures.

“The officers at Alanahalli Police Station aren’t here to serve, they’re here to make money,” fumed one retired officer, highlighting what residents believe are politically-motivated appointments that prioritise connections over competence. Residents’ trust in law enforcement has eroded completely and even former Police veterans now questioning whether the system they dedicated their careers has abandoned them entirely.

With no Police response, the residents remain trapped in a worsening cycle of crime and insecurity.

‘Police are no longer what they used to be’

In our time, officers would rush to crime scenes immediately, conduct thorough investigations and pursue cases diligently. Now? A couple of Constables arrive hours later as a mere formality. The dog squad takes five to six hours to show up. Victims who’ve lost gold jewellery are forced to wait endlessly at the station just to file complaints, while officers remain glued to their mobile phones. The Police force today bears no resemblance to the institution we served. — Retired Police officers

‘Burglary attempt thwarted’

An attempted break-in at a local residence was successfully prevented, with all valuables — including 57 grams of gold jewellery and Rs. 57,000 cash — remaining secure. We will conduct a complete spot inspection and direct jurisdictional officers to implement daily patrols and enhanced security protocols throughout the area.

— K.S. Sundar Raj, DCP (Crime and Traffic)