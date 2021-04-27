Mysuru beats a record with 2,042 COVID infections; Taluks report 891

April 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after Mysuru reported 1,563 COVID positive cases, the Heritage city crossed the 2,000 mark with a total of 2,042 cases. Of them, 1,573 are primary and secondary contacts, 449 were suffering from Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and 20 had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). This is for the first time that cases in Mysuru has crossed the 2,000 mark in a day in the second wave that started in February this year.

Today, Mysuru city has contributed 1,151cases and Taluks have contributed 891 cases. Of the 891 cases today, Mysore Taluk – excluding urban areas – has contributed 179 cases, K.R. Nagar has contributed 107 positive cases, T. Narasipur is the highest with 222 cases, Periyapatna 50, Nanjangud 155, Hunsur 81 and H.D. Kote has contributed 97 positive cases.

With today’s number of cases, Mysuru has 7,248 active cases isolated at Government and private hospitals, COVID Care Centres and homes. So far from the day the pandemic started, Mysuru reported 70,297 positive cases and today, 679 of them have been discharged. In all, 61,880 patients have been cured and discharged.

Of the 5,894 active cases, 505 have been isolated in designated Government COVID Hospitals and 2,157 have been isolated in private hospitals. 144 are isolated in dedicated Government COVID healthcare and 1,527 are in private facilities. 475 patients have been isolated in COVID Care Centres. 2,440 have been isolated at homes.

A total of 11,65,996 samples have been tested so far and of that, 10,65,527 have been tested in Government facilities and 1,00,469 samples have been tested at private facilities. Today, nine persons have lost their lives and with this, the total death graph in Mysuru has risen to 1,169.

Today, Mandya has reported 737 cases, Kodagu 373, and Hassan reported 503 positive cases.