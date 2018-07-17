Mysuru lad Sagar Kashyap makes history at Wimbledon

London: Mysuru lad Sagar G. Kashyap never expected that on Saturday evening when he was checking his e-mails as a routine thing before he went to bed, that he would find a very special one from the Chief of Umpires Office of Wimbledon. It said that he would be the chair umpire on Court 1 of Wimbledon on the Sunday afternoon for the Junior Boys Final.

After dealing with the excitement of just the magnitude of what he had just found out, he was lucky enough to get some sleep and then walk on confidently on probably the most important match of his career, so far, and one that would remain in his memory as an extremely important and proud occasion for him and the whole Indian Officiating fraternity.

After all, it’s not everyday that you are selected to do a Grand Slam final! After all, he was to be the 1st Indian or Asian to have achieved this fete to be on the chair on a final at Wimbledon on a packed Court 1, with a local British player in the final playing the number 1 seed from Chinese Taipei.

The fact that he did a fabulous job goes to prove that his selection for this occasion was an apt one. He proved to one and all that there are times, when dreams really come true.