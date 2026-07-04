Mysuru Lit Fest begins 

July 4, 2026

Mysuru: The 10th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival began at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road this morning, bringing together eminent authors, historians, journalists, artistes, entrepreneurs and intellectuals from across the country.

The two-day festival, jointly organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, was inaugurated by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family. Bestselling author Amish Tripathi and author-entrepreneur Aroon Raman were the guests of honour.

Marking a decade of literary engagement, this year’s festival features sessions on literature, history, mythology, science, business, cinema, music, public policy and artificial intelligence.

In her inaugural address, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar described the festival as a meaningful initiative that has sustained itself over the past ten years.

“Over the last decade, this festival has consistently provided a platform for thoughtful discussions, literary dialogue and the exchange of ideas. It has evolved into a vibrant forum for debate and reflection. I hope it continues not just for another decade, but for many more to come,” she said.

Rich historical and spiritual legacy

Speaking on the occasion, banker turned award-winning author Amish Tripathi reflected on Mysuru’s rich historical and spiritual legacy. Recalling the legend of Goddess Chamundeshwari slaying Mahishasura, he said, the city’s very name is rooted in that mythology.

“Chamundeshwari’s victory symbolises the triumph of knowledge over ignorance. Mysuru stands as a land where wisdom has conquered darkness,” he remarked.

Tripathi also highlighted the legacy of the Wadiyar dynasty, describing it as one of India’s oldest royal lineages, with its rule dating back to the 14th century.

Wadiyar legacy

The former Diplomat, widely famous for revolutionising Indian mythological fiction, said that unlike many Princely States during the British era that spent their wealth on personal luxury, he said, the Wadiyars invested in public welfare and institution-building.

“They established institutions such as Mysore University, creating an environment that nurtured talent and laid the foundation for generations of progress. They invested their own resources in public welfare projects and that foresight transformed Mysuru into a model developmental State,” he observed.

He made special mention of Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya, saying his vision and leadership reflected the dynasty’s commitment to recognising and nurturing talent.

“India has always had talent. What was needed were systems to identify and encourage it. Mysuru’s rulers created those systems and that legacy remains one of the city’s greatest contributions to the nation,” he added.

Deeply rooted in Mysuru

Aroon Raman said, the festival had grown into a nationally recognised literary event while remaining deeply rooted in Mysuru.

“This festival is organised by Mysureans for Mysureans. Today, authors from across India come here not only to participate in literary discussions but also to experience Mysuru’s heritage, royal legacy and culture. That, in my opinion, is the true success of the festival as it completes ten years,” he said.

Among those present on the dais were Founder-Director and Chairperson of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust Shubha Sanjay Urs, Vice-Chairman Sam Cherian Kumbukattu, Secretary Thankam Panakal, Treasurer Raian Irani and Trustee Kitty Mandana.

8 books released

Eight books, spanning literature, history, biography and contemporary thought, were released at the Mysuru Literature Festival following its inauguration. The books were unveiled by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Among the releases was ‘Malgudiya Mayakarana Mane,’ authored by Jayashree Jagannath and Shubha Sanjay Urs, brought out to mark the 120th birth anniversary of celebrated author R.K. Narayan. The other books released were: ‘Core Strength – Triton Valves: The First Fifty Years’ by Roopa Pai, ‘Soulful Symphony’ by Dr. Hemamalini Lakshman, ‘If Gandhi Returned’ by C. Rudrappa, ‘Longing for an Elsewhere’ by Chandan Gowda, ‘The Inner Charioteer’ by Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, a full-time Member of NITI Aayog and ‘Mysore Lancers’ by Anil Raje Urs.