Mysuru woman found dead in car at Kodagu check-post

November 15, 2025

Mysuru, Nov. 15 – In a chilling incident near Siddapura in Kodagu district, Forest Department personnel, during a routine inspection, discovered the body of a Mysuru-based woman being transported in a car last night. According to preliminary reports, Forest personnel at the Maldare–Lingapura forest check-post intercepted a Haryana-registered car (HR-26-CE-9273) at midnight carrying three men and a woman, whom the occupants claimed was “sleeping.”

The Forest staff, noticing suspicious behaviour, asked the occupants to step out for inspection. A search was conducted, during which officers found that the woman was already dead.

She has been identified as Nankidevi (45), a native of Haryana residing in Mysuru with her husband. Police and Forest Department sources said, the men gave inconsistent statements, prompting suspicions of foul play.

Once the body was discovered, the Forest staff alerted the Siddapura Police. Sub-Inspector Manjunath visited the spot and detained all three men for questioning. Police have not yet revealed their identities.

The mysterious circumstances — transporting a body without documentation or any plausible explanation — have raised concerns. The motive behind the movement of the corpse at midnight in a car remains unclear.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan told Star of Mysore this afternoon that a case has been registered at Siddapura Police Station and it is too early to conclude whether it is murder.

Investigators are examining whether the woman died under unnatural circumstances, was murdered or was a victim of any other criminal act.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.