‘Mysuru’s drug mafia your grant?’

July 29, 2025

R. Ashoka asks Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: In a blistering political attack, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka has held Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accountable for the surge of drug mafia activity in Mysuru —his home district.

Responding to a recent remark by his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who said, “Others gave a little, but my father gave more,” Ashoka shot back: “Does that mean the drug mafia’s growth in Mysuru is your  father’s contribution?”

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Ashoka lashed out at the Congress Government, questioning its failure to curb narcotics despite multiple raids exposing large-scale drug operations.

He pointed out that it was Maharashtra Police — not Karnataka Police — who unearthed the drug racket in Mysuru, calling it an indictment of the State’s law enforcement. “What is our Government doing? Under Congress rule, the Home Department has been paralysed. It seems Karnataka no longer has a functioning Home Department,” he charged.

Ashoka further alleged that law and order had collapsed under the present regime and called the rise of the drug mafia in the cultural capital a “distressing and shameful development.”

