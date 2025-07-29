200 corner, intermediate MDA sites up for grabs

July 29, 2025

e-auction begins on July 31 after 6 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), the re-branded version of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has initiated the process of auctioning 200 corner, intermediate and premium sites online, valued at a whopping Rs. 250 crore, from 6 pm on July 31. The last date for expressing interest to participate in e-auction is 5 pm of Aug. 12.

It is a first major initiative of MDA and the sites up for grabs include those at Srirampura Third Stage, Vijayanagar Second, Third and Fourth Stages, Hebbal First and Third Stages, Devanur Third Stage, Kesare Third Stage, Dattagalli and Sathagalli.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith said that over 7,000 corner and intermediate sites are available with MDA and the notification has been issued to e-auction 200 sites worth Rs. 250 crore.

The remaining sites will be auctioned in phases.

Rakshith said, ‘however, no processes will be initiated in relation to the disputed 50:50 sites and incentive sites. The status quo will be maintained as the sites are under probe. It is the prerogative of the State Government to decide on future course of action, after receiving report.’

He also clarified that there is no dispute related to the sites marked for e-auction and people can participate in the bidding, as the procedure will be conducted in a transparent manner.

Schedule of e-auction

The commencement of direct bidding for e-auction of sites in serial numbers 1 to 50 will be held at 11 am of Aug. 16 and the closing of direct bidding for e-auction is 4 pm of Aug. 18.

The date of commencement of direct bidding for e-auction of sites 51 to 100 is 11 am of Aug. 19 and closing is 4 pm of Aug. 20.

Direct bidding for e-auction of sites 101 to 150 is 11 am of Aug. 21 and the closing is 4 pm of Aug. 22; sites 151 to 200 – 11 am of Aug. 25 to 4 pm of Aug. 26.