Zoo, Karanji Lake entry fee hiked by 20%

July 29, 2025

Revised entry fee effective from August 1

Mysore/Mysuru: Entry ticket rates for Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) and Karanji Lake Nature Park will be revised upwards by 20 percent from Aug. 1, 2025.

The hike, approved during the 159th Governing Board meeting of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) held on July 10, comes after nearly four years.

The increase was necessitated by rising operational costs and the upkeep of newly acquired exotic species, including gorillas, jaguars, African hunting dogs and cheetahs brought from foreign zoos under global animal exchange programmes.

In a press release, the Zoo Executive Director stated that the revision follows directives from the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Member-Secretary of the Karnataka Zoo Authority. Visitors and tourists have been requested to take note of the updated fee structure.

Meanwhile, UKG and LKG children will be given free entry to the Zoo. Students (Class 1 to 7): Rs. 40 per head. Students (Class 8 to 12): Rs. 50 per head. Student Groups (50 students + 2 teachers): Rs. 50 per head.

Revised entry fee to Zoo

Adults: Rs. 120 per head (old rate Rs. 100)

Children (5 to 12 years) Rs. 60 per head (old rate Rs. 50)

Karanji Lake

Adults: Rs. 60 per head

Children (5 to 12 years): Rs. 30 per head.

Zoo & Lake Combo Ticket

Adults: Rs. 150 per head

Children (5 to 12 years): Rs. 80 per head.

Battery vehicle ride