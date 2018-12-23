Mysuru’s first flyover inaugurated at Hinkal Junction

The Hinkal Flyover was inaugurated at 2.30 pm by Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MLA L. Nagendra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha.

The total length of the flyover is 580 metres and the total width of four-lane road is 17.20 metres. There are service roads of 6.00 metres width on both sides with footpath of minimum width 1.50 metres. The works on the flyover began on April 27, 2016 (formal commencing date June 22, 2016). The flyover begins from Hinkal Tent till Grand Maurya Hotel.

