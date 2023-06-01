‘Naacharamma Prashasti’ & ‘Ganakala Sparshamani’ titles conferred

June 1, 2023

Ganakala Bhushana Dr. R.N. Sreelatha, eminent music scholar and vocalist from Mysuru, who was awarded ‘Naacharamma Prashasti – 2023’ and ‘Ganakala Sparshamani’ titles by the Rudrapattana Sangeethotsava Samithi Trust during the 20th Annual Sangeethotsava-2023 at Sri Rama Mandira in Rudrapattana, Arakalgud taluk, Hassan, on May 20, is seen with Ramesh Rao, Asst. General Manager, Karnataka Bank Ltd., Dr. R.K. Padmanabha, Managing Trustee, Rudrapattana Sangeethotsava Samithi, P. Pradeep Kumar, Chairperson and CEO, Karnataka Bank, R.S. Bhaskaravadhani, Trustee and R.L. Krupa, Trustee.

Dr. Sreelatha presenting a vocal concert on the occasion accompanied by Vidu. Nalina Mohan on violin, Vid. B. Ravishankar on mridanga and Vid. B. Shashishankar on ghata.