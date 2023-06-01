‘Naacharamma Prashasti’ & ‘Ganakala Sparshamani’ titles conferred
Ganakala Bhushana Dr. R.N. Sreelatha, eminent music scholar and vocalist from Mysuru, who was awarded ‘Naacharamma Prashasti – 2023’ and ‘Ganakala Sparshamani’ titles by the Rudrapattana Sangeethotsava Samithi Trust during the 20th Annual Sangeethotsava-2023 at Sri Rama Mandira in Rudrapattana, Arakalgud taluk, Hassan, on May 20, is seen with Ramesh Rao, Asst. General Manager, Karnataka Bank Ltd., Dr. R.K. Padmanabha, Managing Trustee, Rudrapattana Sangeethotsava Samithi, P. Pradeep Kumar, Chairperson and CEO, Karnataka Bank, R.S. Bhaskaravadhani, Trustee and  R.L. Krupa, Trustee.

Dr. Sreelatha presenting a vocal concert on the occasion accompanied by Vidu. Nalina Mohan on violin, Vid. B. Ravishankar on mridanga and Vid. B. Shashishankar on ghata.

ONE COMMENT

  1. Nandini says:
    June 2, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    Amusing and very silly to see a woman bearing a Mysore peta, which was for men!
    This grubby Kannadigas cannot invent another head gear suitable for women! Why not an attractive Tiara as recognition?

