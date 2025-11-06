‘Nandini’ ghee becomes costlier by Rs. 90 a litre

November 6, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which had reduced the prices of its various ‘Nandini’ brand popular Milk products only in September after the Union Government cut GST rates, has now hiked ghee and butter prices just days after Deepavali festival.

According to the revised rates which have come into immediate effect, the price of one litre packet of ghee is Rs. 700, a hike of Rs. 90 from the pre-revision price of Rs. 610. Similarly, the price of butter has been hiked to Rs. 610 per kg, a hike of Rs. 38 from the pre-revision price of Rs. 572.

While the revised price of ‘Nandini’ ghee has come into effect from Wednesday itself, the revised price of butter will come into effect from tomorrow (Nov. 7).

After the Union Government reduced GST rates, the KMF had cut the prices of Ghee and other Milk products by 7 percent in September. Now, the Milk Body has hiked the ghee price by 15 percent and that of butter by 6 percent.

Meanwhile, defending the price hike, KMF officials said that despite the hike, the price of Nandini ghee is less than that of other private brands. Maintaining that the prices of Nandini ghee and several other milk products have long remained less than that of the prices of other brands, they said that the hike comes after a recent meeting with the Executive Directors of all Milk Unions of the State.