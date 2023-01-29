Narasimharaja Police felicitate Karate champion Sowjanya

January 29, 2023

Mysuru: The staff of Narasimharaja (NR) Police Station recently felicitated Sowjanya, a M.Sc student of University of Mysore (UoM) for her achievements in Karate.

Sowjanya, who is practicing Okinawa Shotokan style of Karate at Lokesh’s SGRR Karate and Sports School at Rajendranagar in city, has emerged as University Champion six times. In addition, she has won 30 medals at the State-level and 13 medals at National and two medals at International-level and has brought laurels to Mysuru city.

Congratulating Sowjanya for her achievements in Karate, NR Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Jaikeerti and staff wished her more success and asked her to bring laurels to the nation.