National Ayush Mission launches pilot project to develop Nanjangud as Mysuru’s Yoga Hub

July 20, 2026

Nanjangud: In yet another initiative aimed at promoting Yoga among the masses, the Mysuru District Administration, in association with AYUSH Department, launched a pilot project to develop Nanjangud as Mysuru’s Yoga Hub at a programme held at Sirikanteshwaraswamy Temple premises here yesterday.

Speaking after launching the initiative, along with Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose said, life will be healthier by practising Yoga. The MP called upon the youths to focus more on Yoga for leading a healthier life, both physically and mentally.

Picture shows participants performing along with the dignitaries.

MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, in his address, said that awareness on Yoga was created even at the Yogotsava event held during Garalapuri Utsava.

Pointing out that ‘Yoga Dasara’ was launched from Nanjangud as part of Mysuru Dasara last year, the MLA said that Yoga should be adopted as a lifestyle for maintaining health and enhancement of self-confidence. Highlighting the benefits of Yoga, he called upon everyone to practise it regularly and thus join hands in the creation of a healthy society.

Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee President K. Maruti, Yoga Guru Prakash G. Udigala, Nanjangud CMC Commissioner Basavaraj, former CMC President Srikantaswamy, Temple Development Committee President Basavegowda and others were present.