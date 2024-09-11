National Forest Martyrs Day observed in city

September 11, 2024

Mysuru: National Forest Martyrs Day was organised by the Forest Department at Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram in the city this morning.

As part of the programme, wreaths were placed at the Martyrs Memorial in Aranya Bhavan premises, that has the names of 61 Forest Department personnel who attained martyrdom from the year 1966 engraved on the pillar.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, who was the chief guest, said that the Forest Department personnel play a critical role in safeguarding our natural ecosystems, green belts and Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs).

“Their responsibilities extend beyond mere conservation — they are frontline defenders of biodiversity, combating illegal activities such as poaching, illegal logging, encroachment and forest fires, often under challenging and dangerous conditions,” she said.

Forest officers, rangers and ground staff patrol vast and sometimes remote forest areas, ensuring that laws governing wildlife protection, forest conservation and environmental protection are enforced, she noted.

“Tragically, the duty of protecting these invaluable resources comes with significant personal risk. To date, 61 Forest officers have lost their lives in the line of duty, highlighting the perils involved in forest conservation,” the Police Commissioner said and added, “their sacrifices underline the importance of their work, reminding society of the crucial need to protect the natural world not only for today but for future generations.”

Executive Director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru D. Mahesh Kumar, an IFS officer, highlighted the impact of human greed on the environment, stating that it has led to the destruction of forests and exacerbated human-elephant conflicts.

“When I joined the service, there were 13 to 20 Forest officers who had lost their lives in the line of duty. That number has now risen to 61. These officers have faced attacks from poachers, smugglers and dangerous wildlife. Despite these challenges, Forest Department staff continue to show unwavering dedication to protecting the environment, often operating with limited resources but with a profound sense of duty,” he said.

As part of the programme, floral tributes were offered to the portraits of IFS Officers, DCF Srinivas and Manikandhan, who also lost their lives in the line of duty. Earlier, Police personnel shot several rounds in the air to pray for the departed soul of martyrs, by observing a two-minute silence.

Conservator of Forest (working plan) Ravindra, DCFs Dr. K.N. Basavaraj, Shankaregowda and Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda, ACFs, RFOs, DRFOs and family members of Forest Department staff at Aranya Bhavan were present.