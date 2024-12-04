Tiger menace: Combing operation begins in H.D. Kote

December 4, 2024

Mysuru: Following sighting of tigers in H.D. Kote taluk, which has created a sense of fear among the villagers, the Forest Depart is undertaking combing operations to capture the tigers.

On Tuesday morning, after receiving information about a tiger being sighted near Shanthipura and Bochikatte villages in the taluk, the Forest Department officials and staff conducted a combing operation during which they spotted pug marks.

In the afternoon, the tiger was spotted at Chakahalli village and after spotting pug marks in the village, Mysuru Division Conservator of Forests (CF), Mysuru Division Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), H.D. Kote Sub-Division ACF and staff, Special Tiger Task Force and Leopard Task Force personnel jointly conducted a combing operation.

A tigress and her two cubs have been moving around in this region and are frequently changing their place, hiding in maize and banana plantations. Hence, it has become a challenge to the Forest Department to conduct combing operations and capture them.

But still, the Forest staff are keeping a hawk eye vigil over the movement of the tigress and her cubs, besides taking precautions to prevent any untoward incident from taking place. The Forest Department has installed camera traps and network cameras besides using drones to keep a track on the movement of the tigress and her cubs. If necessary, domesticated elephants will be utilised to capture the tigress.

Call Helpline numbers

The Mysuru Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) has asked the villagers to call Helpline Numbers: 94819-90926 or 1926 if they spot tigers besides issuing a warning not to spread rumours on social media platforms by editing photos and videos and uploading them. The DCF has asked the villagers not to be afraid and call the Helpline numbers only if they spot a tiger.

He has urged the villagers to be careful while going to their agricultural fields and thus co-operate with the Forest Department.