Space Lab opens at Nypunya School

December 4, 2024

Former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar shares info about the country’s key plan to build Space Station by 2035

Mysuru: A first-of-its-kind Space Lab was inaugurated at Nypunya School of Excellence, Kanakadasanagar (Dattagalli) in city yesterday. The Space Lab has the models of Rocket Ron, Planetary Rover, High Tech Telescope, Binoculars, among several others related to Space Science.

Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) inaugurated the Space Lab. The lab was set up by Navars Edutech Company. Chairman of Nypunya School of Excellence R. Raghu and Secretary R. Kautilya were present.

Addressing the gathering, former ISRO Chairman Kiran Kumar said “The country has ambitious plans to build a Space Station of its own by the year 2035, so that by the year 2040 the people can be ferried to the moon and brought back after the space tour.”

Prior to the implementation of this project, it is imperative to study the conditions on the moon by sending a robot to collate the required information, said Kiran Kumar.

“Previous year, we had sent Rover named Pragyan and Lander named Vikram equipped with robotic technology to the space. The robotic technology is driven by intelligence, sensor and instructor store in the memory, totalling five subjects that form the functioning of a robot,” said Kiran Kumar.

The robotic technology is the fine example of how nature inspires inventions. Like how the man understands the world through five sensory organs prompting the real intelligence to act, robotic technology also functions albeit with the help of artificial intelligence, added Kiran Kumar.

Nypunya School students dressed as astronauts and scientists.

Inquisitive Students

“I am overjoyed at the sight of academic activities conducted on the campus and the inquisitive students keen to learn. Every child has a scientist in him or her, whom we should encourage to nurture the talent to achieve something big,” said Kiran Kumar pointing out at the gathering.

Exhibits at Lab

The lab has been set up to introduce the students to various aspects of Space Science including the research at the school level. The models of Lander and Rover and the satellites that were launched so far have been displayed here, providing a detailed account of the realm for the students.

The model of Planetary Rover provides a peek into the robotics, engineering and space technology, which make it easier to understand the electronics technology in designing the rover.

This lab also has a model of ‘Planetary Lander’ that disseminates information related to Chandrayaan-3, along with the challenges associated with the research and design, for the benefit of the students.

A model of device through which those on space tour can read the time is also exhibited in the Space Lab.

A handmade telescope prepared by the students, three lens hi-tech telescope, Satellite Orbiting Earth, Sun Earth Moon Orrery are among the other prominent models on display.

The students dressed as former President of India late Abdul Kalam, a renowned Space Scientist, astronaut Sunita Williams, Nobel Prize winning Scientist Sir C.V. Raman, scientist Albert Einstein and astronaut late Kalpana Chawla attracted the gathering.

IRS Officer Shivanand Kalkeri, Principal of Nypunya School of Excellence Shantini Gerald and PRO Bhavana Srikant were present.