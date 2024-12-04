Launch of Dr. Vikram Sampath’s magnum opus ‘Tipu Sultan’

December 4, 2024

Mysuru: ‘Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore’s Interregnum (1760-1799),’ a scholarly book authored by Bengaluru-based eminent historian Dr. Vikram Sampath, will be released by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Erstwhile Mysore Royal Family at Jaganmohan Palace on Dec. 5 at 6 pm.

The book release event is being held under the aegis of Mysore Literary Forum Charitable Trust, The Foundation for Indian Historical and Cultural Research and S.L. Bhyrappa Sahitya Pratisthana.

Preethi Nagaraj, Writer and Theatre Person, will be in conversation with Dr. Vikram Sampath.

Meticulously researched, authoritative and completely grounded in primary and authentic sources, running into 3 lakh words and some 950-plus pages, this book opens a window to the life and times of one of the most debated figures from India’s history.

Tipu’s spirit and legacy continue to haunt India and its contemporary politics. Tipu, who was determined to obliterate every trace of the Wadiyar assumed complete sovereignty over Mysore, which became Sultanat-e-Khudadad or the Kingdom of God, and was its dictatorial Sultan. But Tipu was an astute administrator, a brave soldier and an innovator of rocket technology in India.

According to this book, Tipu’s family of 600 women and 25 children were packed off to Vellore and then to Calcutta to fend for themselves, ending the House of Haidar Ali and Tipu Sultan that is marked as the “Interregnum Period” in the history of Mysore.

Dr. Vikram dwells on what sullied the legacy of Tipu Sultan and the manner in which contemporary political discourse has intruded into life of a historical figure. Tipu needs to be freed from the clutches of politics and left to academic study by historians. ‘Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore’s Interregnum (1760-1799),’ which has created waves across India, answers many intriguing questions.

Dr. Vikram Sampath is the author of ten acclaimed books on Indian history, including ‘Splendours of Royal Mysore: The Untold Story of the Wodeyars’ and ‘Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the Truth of Kashi’s Gyan Vapi,’ which have all gone on to become national best-sellers. Dr. Vikram is a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Historical Society, UK.