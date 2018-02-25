Royal baby named Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar

Mysuru: The son of titular head of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has been named Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar. The naming ceremony took place at Bangalore Palace this morning where only close family members including Yaduveer’s mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar were present.

Yaduveer’s wife Trishikha Kumari had delivered a baby boy on Dec.6. Sources said that the naming ceremony rituals were conducted under the supervision of Parakala Mutt Seer Sri Brahmatantra Swatantra Parakala Swamiji, considered as ‘Raja guru’ of erstwhile royal family.