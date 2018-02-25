Royal baby named Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar
Mysuru: The son of titular head of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has been named Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar. The naming ceremony took place at Bangalore Palace this morning where only close family members including Yaduveer’s mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar were present.

Yaduveer’s wife Trishikha Kumari had delivered a baby boy on Dec.6. Sources said that the naming ceremony rituals were conducted under the supervision of Parakala Mutt Seer Sri Brahmatantra Swatantra Parakala Swamiji, considered as ‘Raja guru’ of erstwhile royal family.

February 25, 2018

16 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Royal baby named Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar”

  1. Srinivasa says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Good to see Raja Matha, Raja and Raja kumara. We should not forget the effort of Raja Matha for this occasion. Thanks for god blessings to our Raja parivara.

    Reply
  2. Thethreewisemen says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Royal baby? Come one, there is no Royalty left in India , and this dynasty ended with Srikanta Dutta. How farcical! Move on as commoner, and make the place as a whole State government asset.

    Reply
    • dr.m.shanthakumar says:
      February 26, 2018 at 6:49 am

      worst comment

      Reply
    • Manjula Naidu says:
      February 26, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      What do you know about agreements happened between the union of india and the princely ruled states before they merged into union of india?
      Just calling yourself wisemen is not enough, think wise speak wise.

      Reply
  3. AbayMuralithan says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Mysore palace promptly belongs Wadiyar family. There is no any rights to Government other than Tax.
    Palace plan & constructed by Wadiyar ancestry.
    Dasara convention had started by them and that all credits should go to their royal family. KRS Dam constructed by them. Mysore King still remains as King in those who are drinking Kaveri water.
    There are so many historical places are there to maintain from government.

    Reply
  4. Raghu says:
    February 26, 2018 at 5:49 am

    After Indira Gandhi stripped Mysore maharajah of the royalty, Congress considers only Nehru families as the only royals! So, Rahul is the only royal person in India. See how Siddu boot licks Rahul and Sonia! He thinks Rahul as his guru!

    Reply
  5. Hkk says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:11 am

    Pappu royal ha ha ha. Shit. Should be rotting in andaman jail with his ex ministers.

    Reply
  6. Larha says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:09 am

    When you can accept superstar actor’s kids as “star kids”, why can’t you accept the royalty of the Wadayer family? The Ladies look far more simpler than any other, in an industrialist or politician family functions.

    Reply
  7. dr.m.shanthakumar says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    well said

    Reply
  8. B Sharma says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Yes whom ever he be if he has not seen Royal Family s Graders and what does he know about Karnataka and Kanndiga they have only this type of Comments

    Reply
  9. theskywalker says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Dimwitted comments who have no idea that after the reorganisation of States soon after independence, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar became Rajapramukh for a period and then the Royalty was lost. There is no Royalty anywhere in India. Grow up and learn. I agree that the palace will be taken over by the government eventually.

    Reply

