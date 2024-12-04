Book FIR against those cheating MUDA: Snehamayi Krishna

December 4, 2024

Former MLC D. Madegowda seeks stringent system to curb frauds in MUDA land allocation

Mysuru: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has urged the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner to file a Police complaint against individuals who allegedly created fake documents to deceive MUDA.

He also called for immediate fencing and the installation of MUDA signboards on disputed lands in Dattagalli, covering survey numbers 15/1, 15/2, 27/1 to 27/4, 32, 38/1, 38/2, 40/1 to 40/3, and 41/1.

Krishna demanded action against 136 individuals accused of fabricating false sale deeds, posing as original land-owners and site buyers. He also named Veera Kumar Jain, who claimed ownership of these lands, as a key figure, demanding MUDA to book a complaint against him at Kuvempunagar Police Station.

Blaming MUDA officials for failing to act against fraudsters, Krishna highlighted that this negligence had emboldened similar fraudulent activities, causing substantial losses to MUDA. He pressed for immediate legal action to deter further scams.

Call for broader action

Meanwhile, former MLC and City Improvement Trust Board (now MUDA) Chairman D. Madegowda has demanded criminal proceedings against former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, accusing him of playing a pivotal role in the Dattagalli site fraud.

Madegowda commended the Government’s decision to revoke site allocations in Dattagalli but stressed the need for broader action. He called for the recovery of thousands of sites allocated under the 50:50 and other incentive schemes, urging strict action against officials, public representatives and real estate developers involved in corruption.

“If legal action isn’t taken against those responsible, such scams will persist. It’s a shame for Karnataka that a scam of this magnitude has occurred in the Chief Minister’s hometown, forcing even the CM to appear before the Lokayukta for an investigation,” Madegowda remarked.