ED sleuths grill Urban Development Secretary

December 4, 2024

Bengaluru: Deepa Cholan, Secretary of Urban Development Department, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) yesterday at its Office in Shanthinagar, Bengaluru, in connection with the MUDA 50:50 site scam.

The ED had issued a notice to Cholan at her office in Vidhana Soudha earlier this week, prompting her to arrive at the ED Office at 11 am. She was questioned for nearly eight hours, leaving the premises at 7 pm, after submitting relevant documents.

Sources said that the inquiry focused on MUDA’s site allocation irregularities, specifically during Cholan’s tenure as Secretary. Key questions revolved around the Department’s awareness of the allocations, actions taken after allegations emerged, and meetings held with MUDA officials.

The ED questioned Cholan about the MUDA scam, Karnataka’s most controversial land scams, involving high-profile individuals and systemic lapses in MUDA’s operations. The ED also sought clarification on why no measures were implemented to halt questionable transactions if the Department was informed, sources added.

Scrutiny extended to allegations concerning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family, particularly the allocation of 14 sites to his wife, which were later returned.

Additionally, officials probed claims that hundreds of MUDA-related files were flown out of MUDA Office by helicopter under instructions from Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The ED has retained the submitted documents for verification and hinted at the possibility of recalling Cholan for further questioning as the investigation progresses.

The ED, conducting a parallel investigation alongside the Lokayukta, has already recorded statements from several key figures, including former Mysuru DC and Congress MP from Raichur, G. Kumar Naik, former MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, former MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar, among others.