MUDA initiates process to reclaim 48 sites at Dattagalli Layout

December 4, 2024

Commissioner writes to MCC, District Registrar to halt any related processes, transactions for these sites

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has initiated the process of reclaiming 48 sites in Dattagalli near Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle, following the State Government’s decision to revoke their illegal approvals.

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan has formally written to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner and the District Registrar, instructing them to halt all registration and transaction processes related to these sites.

The revoked sites, spread across survey numbers 15/1, 15/2, 27/1 to 27/4, 32, 38/1, 38/2, and 41/2 in Dattagalli, were initially allocated to members of the Chamundeshwarinagara Sarvodaya Sangha.

MUDA had issued allocation letters and sale deeds for these sites. However, the approvals were deemed non-compliant with site allocation norms, prompting the State Government to cancel the allotments on Nov. 30.

This action follows a Government directive nullifying a resolution passed during the MUDA Board meeting on March 21, 2023, where 48 individuals were allocated sites despite legal prohibitions. Former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar allegedly misled the Board by concealing a Court order to secure approvals for these high-value sites.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and MUDA Chairman G. Lakshmikanth Reddy clarified that the March 21 meeting had no legitimate resolution for site approvals or sale deed registrations. “The allocation of these 48 sites was unauthorised, and a recommendation will be made to the Government to take action against those responsible for this illegal process,” he said.

The MUDA Board, in a recent meeting, resolved to hold Dinesh Kumar accountable for his actions and recommend disciplinary measures to the Government. “Once the meeting’s decisions are formalised, we will act accordingly,” Reddy affirmed.