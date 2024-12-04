Dattagalli site fraud: CM saved Rs.700 crore by cancelling 48 sites, claims Chamaraja MLA

December 4, 2024

Mysuru: Days after the State Government cancelled the allotments of 48 sites in Dattagalli Layout near Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle, Chamaraja Congress MLA K. Harishgowda claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saved the Government Rs. 600 to Rs. 700 crore by cancelling the allotments.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station this morning, he stated that the 48 sites were located on a 27.34-acre area in Dattagalli Layout.

He pointed out that these sites were sanctioned to Chamundeshwar-inagaraSarvodaya Sangha under a MUDA resolution passed on March 21, 2023, when Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP was the Chief Minister and S.T. Somasekhar was the Mysuru district in-charge Minister.

Harishgowda, who attended his first MUDA meeting on Sept. 6, 2023, said he and a few other MUDA members were unaware of several decisions made at the March 21 meeting.

CM’s advice on Govt. land

“I only came to know about these decisions later when I reviewed the proceedings at home on March 21, 2024. I noticed irregularities and immediately brought them to the attention of CM Siddaramaiah. He advised me to fight vigorously to save Government land,” he maintained.

“Following this, I met the then MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who expressed his helplessness, stating that the matter had already been decided in Court, and MUDA could not take action. Together with a few others, I wrote to the then Mysuru DC, Dr. K.V. Rajendra, urging him to convene a MUDA meeting, which he did,” he explained.

“At the meeting, the DC mentioned that taking any action regarding the allotment would amount to contempt of Court. Despite our insistence on the irregularities, the meeting proceedings were not recorded. The matter was later taken to the Chief Minister, after which the BJP began making baseless charges against the Congress Government,” MLA Harishgowda claimed.