Vijayendra lauds ED probe; doubts Lokayukta’s integrity

December 4, 2024

Kalaburagi: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra this morning said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the MUDA case has validated his party’s stance that the scam extends beyond the irregularities involving 14 sites allocated to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family.

He pointed out that the preliminary ED probe has uncovered over Rs. 700 crore worth of irregularities and raised concerns about the Lokayukta Police’s investigation into the matter.

“We have always maintained that the MUDA scam is not confined to the allotment of 14 sites to the CM’s family. I had stated earlier that it’s a scam worth hundreds of crores of rupees,” Vijayendra said during a press conference in Kalaburagi.

He emphasised that his statement was no longer just an accusation, but a charge substantiated by the ED’s findings. “The ED has conducted an impartial investigation, revealing irregularities worth more than Rs. 700 crore in the MUDA site allotment,” he added. He also noted that the ED had identified irregularities in the allocation of 14 sites to CM’s wife B.M. Parvathi.

Earlier, in a post on X, Vijayendra said, “Siddaramaiah is attempting to intimidate the Congress high command with a ‘self-respect’ rally in Hassan, but the Congress leadership does not want him to remain in power due to his involvement in the scam. As a result, they have curtailed his rally.”

He further criticised the Lokayukta’s investigation, expressing doubts about its integrity, while praising the ED’s report for exposing the Chief Minister’s ‘deceit’. Despite this, Vijayendra claimed, Siddaramaiah remains undeterred, continuing his corrupt practices, likening him to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s stance on not relinquishing power even if jailed.