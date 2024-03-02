No value for freedom without socio-economic equality: CM
March 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised the importance of economic and social equality alongside political freedom, stating, “Freedom alone cannot suffice without ensuring economic and social equity in society.”

Addressing a national seminar on ‘Contemporary Distresses in Indian Democracy’ organised by the Union of Progressive Organisations to commemorate the 90th birth anniversary of social activist P. Mallesh at Kalamandira yesterday, the CM highlighted that while democracy grants equal voting rights, true political equality must be complemented by socio-economic democracy.

Siddaramaiah underscored the significance of social and economic parity, asserting that without it, freedom loses its essence in society. He attributed prevailing social and economic disparities to the caste system, citing the historical impact of Manusmriti, which deprived shudras and women of education.

The event witnessed the presence of notable figures including progressive thinker Teesta Setalvad from Gujarat, journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, event organiser Savita Mallesh, activists Ugra Narasimhe Gowda and Prof. Kalachanne Gowda, along with Umadevi, Abhiruchi Ganesh and T. Gururaj.

